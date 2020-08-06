Florida Adds Over 7,600 New COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate Drops

While Florida added 7,650 positive coronavirus tests Thursday, the positivity rate for first-time tests fell to just over eight percent.

The total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus is at 510,389.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 1,116 new positive tests were reported since Wednesday.

The results for 104,144 statewide tests came back Wednesday – roughly double the number returned on Monday and Tuesday. For those who were tested for the first time, 8.34% were positive.

Wednesday's positivity rate was almost 10.89% - based on 57,272 tests.

A number of testing sites run by the state had been closed in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias through Tuesday, particularly in some south Florida counties hit hard by the coronavirus, like Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health shows 120 people have died in the state from COVID-19-related complications since Wednesday, bringing the total dead from the coronavirus to 7,747. The deaths may have happened days or weeks earlier.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 15 people were reported dead in the 24 hours since Wednesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, August 6:

Hillsborough: 31,563

Pinellas: 17,358

Polk: 13,658

Manatee: 9,050

Pasco: 6,802

Sarasota: 6,025

Hernando: 1,906

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 6: 7,650 / 120

August 5: 5,409 / 225

August 4: 5,446 / 245

August 3: 4,752 / 73

August 2: 7,104 / 62

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135





