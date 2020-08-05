© 2020 Health News Florida
Miami-Dade Tries To End CARES Fight With Cities With $100 Million In COVID Help

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
Published August 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Miami-Dade is nearly tripling a planned allocation of federal CARES Act money for local cities in an effort to defuse a public, bitter fight over the dollars that went to the county but not municipalities.

County commissioners on Tuesday voted to reserve $100 million for city expenses and relief programs from the $474 million Miami-Dade received from Florida through the federal legislation passed in March. The administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez had previously proposed giving $30 million to cities.

“I want to see if we can put this county-and-city issue to bed as soon as possible,” Commissioner Dennis Moss said after introducing the package, which passed unanimously.

Douglas Hanks
