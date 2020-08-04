Two Miami Testing Sites To Offer 15-minute COVID Tests

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting Tuesday, state-run COVID-19 test sites at Marlins Park in Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will offer 15-minute tests for people 65 and older as well as for people who have coronavirus symptoms.

“We want to address the remaining challenges — the turnaround time for testing,” DeSantis said at a press conference at Broward Health’s corporate office in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

DeSantis, joined by Department of Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz, said the sites will administer 1,250 of the 15-minute tests per day, according to WLRN radio.

The tests — which measure a protein called an antigen that signals an immune response to the virus — first hit the market in May.