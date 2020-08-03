© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Governor, Attorney General Attended Meeting Where Five Participants Tested Positive For COVID-19

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published August 3, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, the governor's office released a video promoting "One Goal One Florida," a public service campaign that also urges Floridians to keep their distance and wear masks as a way to lower the risk of coronavirus infections.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, the governor's office released a video promoting "One Goal One Florida," a public service campaign that also urges Floridians to keep their distance and wear masks as a way to lower the risk of coronavirus infections.

Florida’s governor, attorney general, and corrections secretary attended a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week. Five people who participated in that meeting have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The News Service of Florida reports the state’s Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the meeting and visiting a prison. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody say they’ve tested negative. Another attendee, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls says he feels fine but didn’t disclose whether he has been tested.

The Florida Sheriffs Association says its meeting exceeded social distancing guidelines. People had to sit 10 feet apart and wear masks. A total of five attendees so far have reported testing positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaGov Ron DeSantisAshley MoodyFlorida Sheriffs AssociationCoronavirusCOVID-19Florida Department of Corrections
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.  
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
Related Content