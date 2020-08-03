Governor, Attorney General Attended Meeting Where Five Participants Tested Positive For COVID-19

Florida’s governor, attorney general, and corrections secretary attended a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week. Five people who participated in that meeting have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The News Service of Florida reports the state’s Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the meeting and visiting a prison. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody say they’ve tested negative. Another attendee, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls says he feels fine but didn’t disclose whether he has been tested.

The Florida Sheriffs Association says its meeting exceeded social distancing guidelines. People had to sit 10 feet apart and wear masks. A total of five attendees so far have reported testing positive for the virus.

