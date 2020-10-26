-
In a lengthy message Tuesday to inmates and offenders, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch called a reduction in COVID-19 cases…
Betsy Fernandez lost her little sister to cancer 14 years ago. Five of her six siblings remained. Fernandez – now 45 – fights to maintain a good…
Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A split federal appeals court sided with the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday in a drawn-out legal battle over whether the state is providing…
Three Florida inmates died from complications of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the death toll among prisoners to 84, according to data released…
A third Florida correctional officer has died from complications of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday, nine days…
As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections in prisons soar, workers, inmates and their loved ones continue to plead for help from the state.Gov. Ron…
In Florida prisons, more than 12,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 59 inmates and two staff members…
At least 11 inmates at a South Florida correctional facility have died of COVID-19-related illnesses, as the death toll in the state prison system...
Florida’s governor, attorney general, and corrections secretary attended a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week. Five people who participated in that meeting have now tested positive for the coronavirus.