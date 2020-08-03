Florida COVID-19 Daily Case Increases Continue To Slow

Florida’s daily coronavirus case numbers have shown fewer new positive tests in recent days.

State health officials reported 4,752 new cases Monday, bringing the total of those who’ve tested positive for the virus to 491,884. It was the lowest single-day number of new positive tests since June 23.

California topped the half million mark over the weekend – the first state to record the milestone; Florida is not far behind.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 858 new positive tests were reported Monday. It’s the first time since June 30 the daily figure was below 1,000.

According to the Department of Health's daily report Sunday, there were 7,104 new cases reported.

However, testing has been temporarily halted around the state – including in some south Florida counties hit hard by COVID-19 – because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties all reported around half the number of new cases Monday that they had been averaging in the two weeks prior to this weekend.

The state had been averaging just over 96,000 tests in the two weeks before this weekend. The results for 60,994 tests came back Sunday, and 9.09% of those tested for the first time were positive. It was the second straight day the positivity rate was below 10%.

There were 73 deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total who’ve died from coronavirus-related causes to 7,157.

The state reported an increase of 17 hospitalizations compared to Sunday, bringing the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes to 7,969.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, August 3:

Hillsborough: 30,450

Pinellas: 16,886

Polk: 13,137

Manatee: 8,825

Pasco: 6,548

Sarasota: 5,814

Hernando: 1,766

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 3: 4,752 / 73

August 2: 7,104 / 62

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134





