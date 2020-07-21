Jacksonville Man Will Reach 100 Gallon Blood Donation Milestone On July 26

Jacksonville native Roger North, 79, gave blood occasionally until his 9-year-old granddaughter Tessa-Lynn developed leukemia.

Credit One Blood Roger North is pictured donating blood platelets.

Her mother would sit all day at the hospital waiting for someone to donate the platelets she needed to fight the disease.

Roger said to himself, “I can do that.” At age 59 he became a regular platelet donor, spending several hours every two weeks donating platelets at the South Jacksonville Donor Center near where he worked, according to One Blood.

More recently, he’s been making the 36-mile round trip to donate at the West Jacksonville Donor Center.

On Sunday, July 26, North will make that trip again to share what is commonly referred to as the "Gift of Life" and achieve his 100 Gallon Donor milestone.

According to One Blood, North will join the ranks of less than 300 Floridians who have reached this achievement since blood banking began during World War II.

One Blood estimates North’s donations have helped save or sustain hundreds of lives.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

All donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Those interested can go to oneblood.org or call 1-888- 9DONATE (1-888-936-6283).

