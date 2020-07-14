© 2020 Health News Florida
Key West Tightens Mask Rules Amid Increase In Cases

Health News Florida | By Nancy Klingener
Published July 14, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
Everyone older than 6 must wear a mask whenever they are away from home, regardless of social distancing.

The city of Key West on Monday amended its rule on face coverings to require everyone over the age of 6 to wear a mask whenever they are away from home, regardless of social distancing.

The move was a response to the sharp increase in reported numbers of cases of COVID-19, in the state and locally. On Saturday, 74 new cases were reported in Monroe County, more than twice the previous one-day record. About 45 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Keys so far have been in the ZIP code that includes Key West and part of the Lower Keys.

Key West has about a third of the population of the entire Florida Keys, but is the major tourist destination on the island chain.

Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
