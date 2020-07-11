Health Official: Record-High Coronavirus Case Count In Keys Not As Bad As It Appears

The Florida Health Department in the Keys reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which is the highest ever reported in the island chain. But the number is not quite as bad as it appears, according to Monroe County’s top health official.

The numbers reflect cases confirmed both Thursday and Friday, Robert Eadie said. The reason all the cases weren’t reported Friday from Thursday is Eadie, the administrator and health officer, gave the department’s epidemiologist the day off.

Still, he said he is concerned by the amount of people testing positive.

