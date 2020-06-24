Florida, Tampa Bay COVID-19 Positive Tests Surge To New Daily Highs

According to the Florida Department of Health's Wednesday report, 109,014 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 5,511 positive tests since Tuesday and another record daily high.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,566 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period. It was the highest daily increase in new cases for the region since the start of the pandemic. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Pasco Counties all reported their highest daily increases in new cases.

Hillsborough reported 716 new positive tests; nearly double the previous high of 393, reported this week on Monday.

Pinellas reported 354 new positive tests; 69 more than the high reported Saturday.

Sarasota reported 60 new positive tests; two more than the high reported Saturday.

Pasco reported 130 new positive tests; 48 more than the high reported Tuesday.



Of the 36,339 tests reported Tuesday, 18.43 % came back positive.

The state reported 43 deaths statewide Wednesday, for a total statewide death toll of 3,281.

The Wednesday report listed nine deaths in the Tampa Bay area.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, June 24:

Hillsborough: Three women; ages 43 and 91, and 96.

Pinellas: Two men; ages 63 and 76, and an 84-year-old woman.

Polk: A 65-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman.

Sarasota: A 92-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, June 24:

Hillsborough: 6,892

Pinellas: 4,387

Polk: 2,454

Manatee: 2,132

Sarasota: 1,091

Pasco: 1,084

Hernando: 206

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47



