Lee Student Dies from COVID-19

A student of Cypress Lake High School in Lee County died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

The News-Press reports, 17-year-old Carsyn Davis was admitted to the Children's Hospital on Friday and transfered to the ICU with COVID-19 two days later, on her 17th birthday.

On Monday, Davis was airlifted to another hospital for additional cardiac and respiratory support. She died at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Another 17-year old in Pasco County recently died from the virus. When that death was listed in health department coronavirus data, Friday, the teen became the first person in Florida under 18 to have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .