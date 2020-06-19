100 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Lake County Jail

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the county jail in Tavares.

That’s an increase of 41 since Monday.

The cases include 85 inmates and six employees. Lt. John Herrell says the identities of the other nine had not been confirmed.

As of late Wednesday, he says, most cases were asymptomatic but some patients were showing mild symptoms, including headaches, body aches and nausea.

No one had been hospitalized.

All 759 inmates are being tested.