Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

100 Coronavirus Cases Reported At Lake County Jail

Health News Florida | By Joe Byrnes / WMFE
Published June 19, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
All 759 inmates at the Lake County Jail are being tested for the coronavirus, the sheriff's office says.
Lake County Sheriff's Office
All 759 inmates at the Lake County Jail are being tested for the coronavirus, the sheriff's office says.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the county jail in Tavares.

That’s an increase of 41 since Monday.

The cases include 85 inmates and six employees. Lt. John Herrell says the identities of the other nine had not been confirmed.

As of late Wednesday, he says, most cases were asymptomatic but some patients were showing mild symptoms, including headaches, body aches and nausea.

No one had been hospitalized.

All 759 inmates are being tested.

