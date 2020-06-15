© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Cases Among Florida Inmates Surpass 1,600

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published June 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
Florida Department of Corrections
The number of COVID-19 cases among Florida prisoners has surpassed 1,600, state corrections officials reported Friday. 

The inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, are concentrated in 13 prisons in various parts of the state. 

With 301 inmate cases, Homestead Correctional Institution has the highest number of cases in the state. Liberty Correctional Institution in Bristol has 212 cases and Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper has 205 inmate cases. 

As of Friday, corrections and health officials have conducted 15,472 tests on inmates, including 1,608 cases where the tests were positive. The total number of tests reported by the department includes retests, making it unclear how many of the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates have been tested at least once for the virus. 

The Department of Corrections told The News Service of Florida on Thursday that 16 inmates who have contracted the virus have been hospitalized because they required a “significant level of treatment.” 

Four of the 16 hospitalized prisoners are on ventilators, officials said.

News Service of Florida
