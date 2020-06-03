© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Events Back On In The Keys, Starting With The Fourth Of July

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published June 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
Kristen Livengood takes part in the Underwater Music Festival in 2019. This year the event is planned for July 10 and 11.
Kristen Livengood takes part in the Underwater Music Festival in 2019. This year the event is planned for July 10 and 11.

As a tourist destination, the Keys rely on events to bring people to the island chain. But large gatherings are discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Key West City Commission this week gave the go-ahead to an event that usually draws large crowds to the island's Atlantic shore: Fourth of July fireworks.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

Key West City Manager Greg Veliz brought the application from the Rotary Club of Key West to the commission at its Tuesday evening meeting.

"Basically I wasn't going to be the one that canceled Fourth of July," Veliz said.

The club has been setting off the fireworks from the pier at the end of White Street for 45 years. 

"We're trying to keep it alive as long as we can," James Olive told commissioners. "And if it becomes evident that we can't, we won't."

Commissioners were worried about the crowds that usually come to the beach closest to where the fireworks are set off. Olive said the Rotary Club is working with the Key West Police Department and will try to spread the crowds out.

Veliz says this will be a first step for Key West — and that living in the new normal comes down to personal responsibility.

"We can impose different rules for different closed-in locations but at some point people are going to have to take responsibility for their actions," he said. "The ability to social distance is there. There's more than enough island to spread out … You can see those fireworks from a lot of different places."

Commissioners approved the application.

Other events that draw people to the Keys in July are also going forward. The Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key reef off Big Pine Key is on. So is the two-day recreational mini-season for spiny lobster.

The biggest annual event in the Keys is in late October. That 10-day festival draws tens of thousands with packed bars and street parties.

Nadene Grossman Orr, whose company produces the festival, said there's no decision yet on whether — or how — that event will happen.

"We are going to make an announcement in July. There's just too many unknowns," she said. "We're still hopeful that we can do something. We just need some guidelines. We're holding out as long as we can to make a decision."

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida KeysCoronavirusCOVID-19
Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener
Related Content