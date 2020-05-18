News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Keys Reopening To Visitors June 1 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists on June 1, more than two months after the island chain closed to visitors to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
The Monroe County Emergency Management said Sunday that checkpoints that barred visitors from coming into the Florida Keys will be removed next month.
CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida
The statement says hotels and other lodging establishments will also be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy.
Businesses must implement sanitation stations and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s cleaning guidelines for COVID-19.
The Florida Keys have been closed to non-visitors since March 22.
Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7