St. Pete Pride Cancels 2020 Celebration Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

St. Pete Pride has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

One of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the Southeast, it was originally scheduled for June 22-28, then in April tentatively pushed back until the fall.

Next year's celebration is slated for June 2021.

“While I am saddened by the cancellation of this year’s St Pete Pride, I respect the decision made by the event’s organizers given the inability to plan such events in the face of this unprecedented uncertainty,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in the release. “Our shared focus and most important job is public safety. St Pete Pride certainly recognizes this.”

Pride officials say they are canceling all large in-person events, but will come up with alternate ways to celebrate as a community while respecting the current social distancing guidelines.

“I hope that all residents of St. Pete remember that while we may be separated due to COVID-19, we are never alone and that we should continue to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents and allies every day for their efforts in helping the sun to shine so brightly on us here in St. Pete,” Kriseman said in the release.

Around 200,000 people attended last year’s Pride parade, and it had an economic impact on St. Petersburg of about $67 million.

