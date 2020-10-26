-
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Service members living with HIV will be in court in early August. They’re suing the military for discrimination over a longstanding policy that...
A survey by The Trevor Project found that 40% of young LGBTQ people have considered suicide in the last year. The pandemic has only exacerbated mental health issues LGBTQ youth already face.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ people could not be discriminated against when it comes to employment. But three days before that, the...
A lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's rule affecting LGBTQ discrimination in health care is filed Monday. Plaintiffs say last week's Supreme Court decision has put "wind in our sails."
Trump has reversed Obama-era protections that prohibit discrimination in health care based on gender identity. Critics warn the rule could harm a vulnerable group — LGBTQ people — during a pandemic.
St. Pete Pride has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
Minority girls and those in the LGBTQ community are facing increased rates of violence and victimization, but organizations in Florida meant to serve...
Tallahassee’s City Commission will hear a presentation on conversion therapy during its December 4 th meeting. The move comes as state lawmakers prepare...
The FBI’s most recent data, for 2018, shows the number of hate crimes logged by the FBI in Florida holding fairly steady – 141 total hate crimes, down...