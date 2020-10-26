-
The federal government on Thursday awarded $28.6 million in grants to 47 Florida health centers to expand coronavirus-testing efforts.“As our state looks…
President Trump and Congress Friday authorized a package of emergency funding to help and treat and slow the spread of COVID-19. About $950 million is designated for state and local response.
An $8 billion federal package includes more than $27 million for Florida's response to the coronavirus.
By Daylina Miller A new report says Florida could save nearly $200 million in fiscal year 2022-23 by expanding the Medicaid program.
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will continue to get federal funding after regulators said Friday that the St. Petersburg hospital made required...
President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill expanding funding in response to toxic algae.The bill for the first time authorizes the National Oceanic…
Florida has been awarded $61.7 million to help fight opioid addiction, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The federal…
The water level in Lake Okeechobee appears to have stabilized. Rainwater from Hurricane Irma has pushed the lake over an alarming 17 feet. It's risen...
Anxiety is high among leaders at community health centers after Congress failed to meet a deadline to reauthorize their funding over the weekend.Leaders…
Poor Floridians may see less access to medical care. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL, said the state is turning down billions of dollars in federal...