Officials Issue Emergency Suspensions, Moratorium On Admissions At Jefferson County Nursing Home

Florida health officials have suspended the license of two nursing home administrators and placed a moratorium on new residents at Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson County.

The order come after a rash of residents tested positive for the coronavirus and a team of nurses issued a report about trouble at the facility--ranging from improper mask use, to poor isolation efforts and even residents left soaked in their own filth.

In orders, first reported by the Miami Herald, nurses described a 95-year-old coronavirus patient walking the halls with no mask or protective equipment. They also detail a quarantine area set up in the hallway that leads to the cafeteria—one of the most heavily trafficked pathways in the facility. Workers didn’t have adequate access to masks, hand sanitizer was scarce, and sick employees were called to come in anyway.

According to reports from the team of state nurses, administrators Mark Daniels and Sebrina Cameron knew how to follow proper protocols but “willfully resisted” and “obstructed” efforts to improve safety. The residents who tested positive for the coronavirus have been moved to a new facility with proper isolation practices in place. In an email a spokesman for the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration said “the Agency will determine appropriate sanctions and if additional action is warranted. Sanctions could include fines, licensure revocation or other measures.”

