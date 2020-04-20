Plasma Needed To Help Treat Jacksonville COVID-19 Patients

Baptist Health is collecting plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat current patients in the Jacksonville area.

The plasma from recovered patients has antibodies that can attack the virus and lessen its severity.

The plasma donated at LifeSouth blood donation centers will initially be reserved for severe COVID-19 cases at Baptist Health, especially for patients in intensive care.

Donors must have a lab-confirmed coronavirus diagnosis and their symptoms gone for at least two weeks.

Each donation can benefit two to three patients.

The donation program is part of clinical trial in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

More information about donating is available on the .

