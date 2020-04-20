© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Plasma Needed To Help Treat Jacksonville COVID-19 Patients

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Michelle Corum
Published April 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Baptist Health is collecting plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat current patients in the Jacksonville area.

The plasma from recovered patients has antibodies that can attack the virus and lessen its severity.

Related:  Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

The plasma donated at LifeSouth blood donation centers will initially be reserved for severe COVID-19 cases at Baptist Health, especially for patients in intensive care.

Donors must have a lab-confirmed coronavirus diagnosis and their symptoms gone for at least two weeks. 

Each donation can benefit two to three patients. 

The donation program is part of clinical trial in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

More information about donating is available on the .

Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19plasma
Michelle Corum
Michelle Corum joined WJCT as "Morning Edition" host in 2012 and brought with her more than 10 years of experience as an announcer and reporter for public radio stations in Lawrence, Kansas, and Interlochen, Michigan.
See stories by Michelle Corum
Related Content