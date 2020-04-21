© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Infections Of Juvenile Justice Workers Increase

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 21, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
department_of_juvenile_justice__dojj_twitter_.jpg
Department of Juvenile Justice Twitter
The state Department of Juvenile Justice said Monday that 15 workers at eight juvenile facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, with most of the cases in South Florida.

The total Monday was an increase from Friday, when 10 employees at six juvenile facilities had tested positive.

Also, the department said Friday that four youths at the Miami Youth Academy had tested positive, a number that was unchanged Monday.

The Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center had the largest number of cases involving workers Monday, with five.

The Miami Youth Academy had three worker cases, while the Palm Beach Regional Juvenile Detention Center had two.

The Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Broward Youth Treatment Center, DOVE Academy and the Daytona Juvenile Residential Facility each had one case, according to the department.

A news release did not provide more details about the workers. But it said steps have been taken to try to prevent spread of COVID-19 in juvenile facilities.

“All staff that work inside DJJ facilities are screened daily on every shift prior to entering the facility and if a staffer presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and is instructed to contact their health care provider,” the news release said. “Staff will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by a medical professional. Outside vendors and personnel continue to be screened daily prior to entry.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
News Service of Florida
