WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix To Require All Employees To Wear Face Coverings Beginning Monday

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Brendan Rivers
Published April 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
File photo of a Publix store
File photo of a Publix store

Publix has announced that it will begin requiring all store emplyees to wear face coverings beginning on Monday, April 20.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain said it will also start allowing them to wear gloves, as long as they can continue to safely perform their job duties.

Publix says it will provide face coverings for all of its associates and plastic gloves for customer service and pharmacy associates "until supplies are depleted." If that happens, they will be required to provide their own face covering, and customer service and pharmacy associates will be allowed to use their own gloves.

Publix said the new policy is a response to the Centers for Disease Control's updating its guidance. The CDC recommends wearing any type of face covering in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.  
