WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Flagler County To Begin Offering Public COVID-19 Testing

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Brendan Rivers
Published April 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
The Flagler Beach Pier
Flagler County has announced that it will begin offering coronavirus tests to some residents.

“We first offered tests to those first responders and healthcare workers who had COVID-19 symptoms or have a weakened immune system, and we still have tests available,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are now offering testing to certain Flagler County residents with COVID-19 symptoms.”

In order to qualify for testing, residents must either have underlying conditions (such as a weakened immune system) and COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or be 65 or older and have COVID-19 symptoms.

Residents who meet those prerequisites and want to be tested for coronavirus can call 386-313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete a short screening process and possibly schedule an appointment.

Residents who qualify will have an appointment scheduled on a weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Daytona State College campus at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway S.E.

Testing was previously available to residents and workers through primary and workplace healthcare providers, at the  AdventHealth drive-up test site at Daytona International Speedway, at the Flagler County Department of Health’s Bunnell Clinic, and at Urgent Care Centers in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Brendan Rivers can be reached at brivers@wjct.org, 904-358-6396 or on Twitter at @BrendanRivers.

Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.  
