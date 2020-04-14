Flagler County To Begin Offering Public COVID-19 Testing

Flagler County has announced that it will begin offering coronavirus tests to some residents.

“We first offered tests to those first responders and healthcare workers who had COVID-19 symptoms or have a weakened immune system, and we still have tests available,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are now offering testing to certain Flagler County residents with COVID-19 symptoms.”

Today's figures from the FL Dept of Health are in the image. Details can be found on the dashboard and daily report at: https://t.co/ewFxuUeSCW. Please refer any related questions about the data to the FL Dept of Health. pic.twitter.com/pCLLaY0ik3— FlaglerEOC (@FlaglerEOC) April 14, 2020

In order to qualify for testing, residents must either have underlying conditions (such as a weakened immune system) and COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or be 65 or older and have COVID-19 symptoms.

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Residents who meet those prerequisites and want to be tested for coronavirus can call 386-313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete a short screening process and possibly schedule an appointment.

Residents who qualify will have an appointment scheduled on a weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Daytona State College campus at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway S.E.

Testing was previously available to residents and workers through primary and workplace healthcare providers, at the AdventHealth drive-up test site at Daytona International Speedway, at the Flagler County Department of Health’s Bunnell Clinic, and at Urgent Care Centers in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Brendan Rivers can be reached at brivers@wjct.org, 904-358-6396 or on Twitter at @BrendanRivers.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .