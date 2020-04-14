© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Broward Sheriff Faces 'Vote Of No Confidence' After Suspending Police Union President

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published April 14, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT
Attorney Eric Schwartzreich comments on the suspension and forthcoming lawsuit of Broward Sheriffs Office Deputies Union President, Jeff Bell.
Attorney Eric Schwartzreich comments on the suspension and forthcoming lawsuit of Broward Sheriffs Office Deputies Union President, Jeff Bell.

Law enforcement deputies plan to send a strong rebuke to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who suspended their union president.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now.

Tony faces a ‘vote of no confidence’ from members of the Broward Sheriffs Office Deputies Association, according to multiple reports. 

He suspended union president Jeff Bell with pay last Friday after Bell had publicly criticized his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a op-ed published by the Sun Sentinel last week, Bell said Tony's leadership was a failure and argued that deputies do not have enough personal protective equipment.

“It’s the union president’s role to speak out on behalf of the membership,” said Attorney Eric Schwartzreich, who is representing Bell, at a press conference Monday accusing the sheriff of stifling free speech. He also announced an intent to sue.

The move could turn out to be politically embarrassing for Tony, who is running for a full term this year.

“Deputy Bell is not a victim of abuse of powers, nor was his suspension a matter of retaliation,” Tony told WLRN in an email. "He is a deputy of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and thereby subject to comply with all agency policy." 

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
WLRN News
Related Content