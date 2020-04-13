© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Feeding Northeast Florida Is Adapting During COVID-19 To Keep Food Flowing

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Sarah Glenn
Published April 13, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
A Feeding Northeast FLorida team is pictured distributing meals in front of Bellwether in Downtown Jacksonville.
A Feeding Northeast FLorida team is pictured distributing meals in front of Bellwether in Downtown Jacksonville.

is working hard to supply Jaxsons in need with food during the COVID-19 crisis. The food bank has partnered with grocery stores, manufacturers and farms to distribute food to social service agencies and programs in the region.

In an interview with Melissa Ross on First Coast Connect, CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida  Susan King  explained how the organization has had to adapt to a new model, due to the pandemic.

"Our food supply is primarily through grocery recovery. We pick up from over 200 stores every week. And as you saw the shelves are...bare. That's what became available to our food bank.” 

Related:  Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

To handle the lack of food supply, the food bank is supplementing with a purchase program, sourcing from brokers around the country. King said they have created a pipeline of trucks coming in over the last three or four weeks to make sure food stays available.

While shelf stable food is the easiest to handle, the food bank is also handing out fresh produce that has been donated from grocery stores or purchased from local farms

Chef's Garden has helped prep food for Feeding Northeast Florida.
Credit Chef's Garden Catering and Events
Chef's Garden has helped prep food for Feeding Northeast Florida.

“We have funds that come through the state budget to acquire produce from Florida farmers. We are actively doing our part in acquiring whatever produce we can we can from local farmers”

Feeding Northeast Florida has also partnered  with local caterers and restaurants to distribute food and give food industry workers a job. King explained to Melissa how this came about:

“The [PGA] donated the food that was not going to be used at the [PLAYERS]  tournament...so we suddenly had multiple truckloads of commercial-sized food and no real way to distribute it. We put our heads together and came up with a plan to find private funding to support some restaurant workers at about $10 an hour as independent contractors, utilizing their kitchen. And we provided the food and the distribution mechanism.”

Feeding Northeast Florida is running a  virtual food drive for those in the community who want to help from home. 

Those in need of assistance can find help  by clicking on the webpage's “Get Help” button, or call (904) 513-1333

Sarah Glenn can be reached at , 904-358-6317

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Sarah Glenn
SPRING 2020 FIRST COAST CONNECT WITH MELISSA ROSS INTERN ​
See stories by Sarah Glenn
Related Content