WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fresh Market Customers Required To Wear Face Masks Starting Tuesday

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Published April 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
Facemasks are becoming mandatory at The Fresh Market.
The Fresh Market, which has five First Coast area locations, has announced customers will be required to wear facemasks starting Tuesday, April 14.

The supermarket's new requirement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation earlier this month that all Americans wear non-medical masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Fresh Market is not requiring medical or surgical masks, which are in short supply and should be saved for medical workers, but rather cloth masks, which can be made at home using household supplies.

The Fresh Market is reminding customers to wash or sanitize their hands before putting on the masks.

Like other supermarkets, The Fresh Market has also been implementing other measures aimed at improving health safety:

  • Contactless credit card checkout (Related: A look at how contactless payment options work).
  • Plexiglass shields at registers
  • Increased cleaning and disinfection of touchpoints throughout the store
  • Physical distancing. Shoppers are asked to stay two carts apart from each other. Floors are marked for guidance in lines
  •  8 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday shopping hour for seniors and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19
  • A limit to the number of guests in stores at one time, which will vary to comply with local ordinances


The Fresh Market is also recommending customers shop between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., a time that tends to be less crowded.

Bill Bortzfield can be reached at bbortzfield@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter at @BortzInJax.

