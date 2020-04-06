UNF Poll: Curry Gets 70% Approval For COVID-19 Work; DeSantis, Trump Trail Significantly

Forty-five percent of Florida voters strongly or somewhat approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing to address the coronavirus pandemic, while Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry received a 70% approval rating.

That’s according to a poll of registered voters released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab on Monday. The poll also found Gov. Ron DeSantis had a 51% approval rating.

Of everyone listed in the survey, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, received the highest rating, with an 85% approval rating.

“Relative to Trump's and DeSantis’ support, mayors and local government have filled the leadership void and been rewarded with high levels of support,” said UNF PORL Director Michael Binder in an email to WJCT News.

Binder, who was a guest Monday on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, also said Curry's handling of COVID-19 has been a bright spot for him this year. "This is, you know, I think, contrary to the rough year that he's had particularly surrounding JEA."

Not surprisingly, when asked what items people were having the most trouble finding on store shelves, toilet paper and cleaning supplies topped the list at 34% and 37%, respectively.

The stress is also weighing on Floridians, with 72% saying they feel very or somewhat anxious over the past week.“Mental health is a key aspect of public health, and as the pandemic drags on, we can expect heightened levels of anxiety,” Binder stated. “Outdoor activities conducted with caution may become essential to maintaining overall health as we progress into greater periods of advised confinement and restriction.”

To Binder’s point, the poll found 77% have gone outdoors to relax or unwind at least a couple of days a week.

UNF’s polling lab also looked at the presidential race, which found if Joe Biden were to be selected as the Democratic candidate, 46% indicated they would vote for him, with 40% indicating a vote for Donald Trump.

But Binder cautioned not to read too much into those numbers.

“First, these are registered voters – not likely voters; second, the campaign season has screeched to a grinding halt and people are rightly less focused on politics,” Binder said.

The polling of 3,244 registered Florida voters was done between Tuesday, March 31, through Saturday, April 4. The reported margin of error is +/- 1.7%

