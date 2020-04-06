Florida Coronavirus Deaths Top 250

COVID-19 infections show no signs of slowing in Florida.

Monday evening’s report from the Florida Department of Health said 13,629 people have tested positive statewide. That's an increase of 1,279 since Sunday evening.

The state death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 254; up 33 in the same period. There were two new deaths reported in Manatee County, and one in Polk.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 6:

Hillsborough: 575 (560 local, 15 non-resident)

Pinellas: 372 (339 local, 33 non-resident)

Polk 180 (179 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 159 (145 local, 14 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 145 (145 local)

Pasco 114 (110 local, 4 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 48 (46 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)

Tampa Bay area hospitalizations:

Hillsborough 91

Pinellas 64

Polk 61

Sarasota 56

Manatee 32

Pasco 23

Hernando 9



