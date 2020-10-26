-
The move allows more employees to work on the base and expands access to services. But leaders are urging those who live and work on the base to remain vigilant in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Some doctors and nurses with the U.S. Air Force Reserves are warning the public not to underestimate the continued threat posed by the coronavirus. They...
Planes from MacDill Air Force Base will fly over a dozen Tampa Bay area hospitals on Friday to pay tribute to health care workers fighting the spread of...
Health officials say the most important way to fight the coronavirus is by keeping our distance from others.But the U.S. military is made up of tight…
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base has three positive cases of coronavirus. MacDill's Commander Colonel Stephen Snelson declared a public health emergency...
Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa are taking a break from their normal duties Friday. Instead, they will reflect on mental health.
U.S. Army and Air Force leaders have ordered inspections of housing on their bases amid reports about unsafe conditions.
The C130's four propeller engines scream as it lifts off from MacDill Air Force base in Tampa.The plane is loaded with pallets of medical supplies bound…
