News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

USF Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
A member of the University of South Florida’s Counseling Center in Tampa has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to USF staff and students, university president Steven Currall said he learned of the positive test today, and the individual is currently self-isolating at home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF And Health News Florida

Currall said the individual came in direct contact with 13 students and several employees while on campus March 9 and March 12. Those who came in contact are being monitored by the Florida Department of Health.

He added health department personnel are attempting to determine if any other USF employees had direct contact with the employee.

Anyone who may have been in contact is encouraged to direct questions to USF Student Health Services at 813-974-2331.

The counseling center will continue to provide remote services to students.

Health News FloridaUniversity of South FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
