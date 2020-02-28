© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Leads USF, UT To Alter Study Abroad Plans

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published February 28, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST
USF students show their native flags at the International Festival in November 2015. USF is bringing some students studying abroad home early from countries like South Korea and Italy due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The coronavirus is causing local universities to bring home some of their students who were studying abroad.

Officials at the say four students who are in South Korea will be coming home soon. The programs that were hosting them canceled the remainder of the term.

While USF students studying in Italy have not been told to come home, they have been offered the opportunity to do so. They would then be able to complete the rest of their program online.

And two USF students from China who were interning in their native country are currently under quarantine there.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the University of Tampa is also altering its plans. One study abroad program that was heading to China will now go to Singapore. Another that was bound for South Korea is going to Germany instead.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. 
