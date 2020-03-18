© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County Evictions Suspended Due To Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks to media on Wednesday, annoucing his office will stop serving evictions until April 20.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks to media on Wednesday, annoucing his office will stop serving evictions until April 20.

All evictions in Hillsborough County are suspended, effective immediately. 

Sheriff Chad Chronister made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning. He said many people are taking a financial hit, and the coronavirus outbreak is a time to show compassion.

"How do we ask people to shelter in place when we take their shelter from them?,” he said.  “Removing people from the security of their homes during this vulnerable time would be a contradiction to our mission here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to protect and serve."

The suspension lasts until April 20. Chronister said he knows his decision will have an impact on landlords and property owners, but he asked for their cooperation during this national health crisis. Property owners can continue to file writs of eviction with the courts, but they will not be served until the suspension is over.

Hillsborough County serves about 763 eviction notices every month, Chronister said.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19evictions
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
Related Content