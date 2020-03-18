Hillsborough County Evictions Suspended Due To Coronavirus

All evictions in Hillsborough County are suspended, effective immediately.

Sheriff Chad Chronister made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning. He said many people are taking a financial hit, and the coronavirus outbreak is a time to show compassion.

"How do we ask people to shelter in place when we take their shelter from them?,” he said. “Removing people from the security of their homes during this vulnerable time would be a contradiction to our mission here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to protect and serve."

The suspension lasts until April 20. Chronister said he knows his decision will have an impact on landlords and property owners, but he asked for their cooperation during this national health crisis. Property owners can continue to file writs of eviction with the courts, but they will not be served until the suspension is over.

Hillsborough County serves about 763 eviction notices every month, Chronister said.

