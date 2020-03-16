South Florida Cities Start To Clamp Down On Public Gatherings

South Florida cities clamped down over the weekend on public gathering spots, ordering restaurants to limit customers and hours and shutting down beaches to combat the spread of coronavirus — then, one day later, President Donald Trump suggested the rules needed to get even tighter: That gatherings should be no larger than 10 people.

The announcement Monday left South Florida governments and businesses and scrambling to overhaul policies to curb a fast-spreading pandemic quickly tightening its squeeze on everyday life and the world’s economy.

The city of Miami made the first big move Monday evening, with Mayor Francis Suarez telling the Miami Herald that the city plans to close restaurant dining rooms and bars — only permitting takeout, drive-through, drive-in and delivery to occur.

