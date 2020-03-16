© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

South Florida Cities Start To Clamp Down On Public Gatherings

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Martin Vassolo
Lawrence MowerDavid Ovalle
Published March 16, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
Customers gather at happy hour at John Martin's in Coral Gables.
Customers gather at happy hour at John Martin's in Coral Gables.

South Florida cities clamped down over the weekend on public gathering spots, ordering restaurants to limit customers and hours and shutting down beaches to combat the spread of coronavirus — then, one day later, President Donald Trump suggested the rules needed to get even tighter: That gatherings should be no larger than 10 people.

The announcement Monday left South Florida governments and businesses and scrambling to overhaul policies to curb a fast-spreading pandemic quickly tightening its squeeze on everyday life and the world’s economy.

The city of Miami made the first big move Monday evening, with Mayor Francis Suarez telling the Miami Herald that the city plans to  close restaurant dining rooms and bars — only permitting takeout, drive-through, drive-in and delivery to occur.

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19South Florida
Martin Vassolo
Lawrence Mower
David Ovalle
Related Content