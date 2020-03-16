Collier DOH Low On Coronavirus Test Kits

The Collier County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday, to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stephanie Vick, the Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, told commissioners that Collier DOH faced several obstacles.

"Testing supplies are running low," Vick said. "Even we, as a health department, had to search statewide because we requested supplies from the state and they did not have them to send to us."

Vick told commissioners that the Pinellas County Department of Health issued 25 test kits to the Collier DOH. Vick also said her department has put out a call to private health providers for spare tests.

"We’re not the only area that is very short on testing supplies. The hospitals are as well, so that’s something to be aware of," Vick said.

Vick also said Collier DOH hopes to receive more tests by the end of the week from the state health department.

Protective gear for health care personnel like face shields are also running low, according to Vick. She said a request for the items has been made at the state level, but are not currently available.

As of Monday evening, Florida has reported 136 cases and five deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Collier County, 6 cases have been reported.

