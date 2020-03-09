Florida Officials Clarify Which Foreign Travelers Should Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus Concerns

Florida health officials are now urging people who have traveled internationally to follow the new CDC guidelines when it comes to self-isolation to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier Monday, the Department of Health put out a release requesting everyone who traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days after the day they returned to the U.S.

However, they updated that policy a short time later.

The CDC guidelines say people who have traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy should definitely self-isolate for 14 days after their return. That includes not going out in public.

People who've traveled to Japan or gone on a cruise should limit their interactions with others for 14 days after their return.

Two people have already died in Florida, and 18 other residents have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading across the United States and other parts of the world.

