WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Cruise Docks At Florida Port After Coronavirus Test Clears Crew

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
The Regal Princess cruise ship, seen here in a publicity photo, was allowed to dock at Port Everglades after tests for the coronavirus came in negative for two crew members.
A cruise ship held off Florida's coast while two crew members were tested for the new coronavirus has docked at a port.

The Regal Princess was to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades, but pulled into the port around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

Princess Cruises said the test results came back negative.

The two staffers had transferred weeks ago from the ship Grand Princess in California, where nearly two dozen aboard tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises said the two crew members didn't exhibit any symptoms and were past the 14-day incubation period.

