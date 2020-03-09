Cruise Docks At Florida Port After Coronavirus Test Clears Crew

A cruise ship held off Florida's coast while two crew members were tested for the new coronavirus has docked at a port.

The Regal Princess was to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades, but pulled into the port around 10 p.m.

Princess Cruises said the test results came back negative.

The two staffers had transferred weeks ago from the ship Grand Princess in California, where nearly two dozen aboard tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises said the two crew members didn't exhibit any symptoms and were past the 14-day incubation period.

