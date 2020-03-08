© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Third Broward Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus, State Health Officials Say

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Alex Harris / MIAMI HERALD
Samantha Gross / MIAMI HERALDJoey Flechas / MIAMI HERALD
Published March 8, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses
Florida health officials on Sunday announced another positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Broward County. The state health department confirmed the new case in a social media post that said the patient, a 67-year-old man, is currently isolated.

The case marks the 12th confirmed case in Florida during a weekend marked by heightened fears of the spread of the virus and pointed pronouncements from governments in the U.S. and abroad.

While cruise ships remained offshore awaiting test results, the U.S. State Department  warned citizens not to take cruises. Federal authorities stated that the government has shifted its approach from containing the novel coronavirus to mitigating its impact, acknowledging the growing number of cases in the U.S. By Sunday afternoon, there were more than 500 cases in 33 states, with 21 deaths.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

