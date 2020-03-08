Third Broward Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus, State Health Officials Say

Florida health officials on Sunday announced another positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Broward County. The state health department confirmed the new case in a social media post that said the patient, a 67-year-old man, is currently isolated.

The case marks the 12th confirmed case in Florida during a weekend marked by heightened fears of the spread of the virus and pointed pronouncements from governments in the U.S. and abroad.

While cruise ships remained offshore awaiting test results, the U.S. State Department warned citizens not to take cruises. Federal authorities stated that the government has shifted its approach from containing the novel coronavirus to mitigating its impact, acknowledging the growing number of cases in the U.S. By Sunday afternoon, there were more than 500 cases in 33 states, with 21 deaths.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .