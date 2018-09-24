Fifth West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Bay County

Credit icon0.com / Pexels

There’s now another case of the West Nile Virus in Bay County, bringing the total to five.

Bay County health officials first confirmed two cases in July, and then two more in August.

And, officials add this additional case is increasing their concern for residents, who can contract the disease from mosquitoes.

Symptoms can range from high fever and headache to a coma and paralysis.

Health officials encourage everyone to drain any standing water from inside and outside their home. Those are places where mosquitoes particularly like to breed.

Officials also urge residents to cover their skin with clothing or repellent.

Local health officials as well as mosquito control officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation and taking preventative measures as well.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.