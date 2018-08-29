Bay County Health Officials Confirm Fourth West Nile Virus Case

Credit Florida Department of Health

Bay County now has a fourth human case of West Nile Virus.

County Health Department spokeswoman Heather Kretzer says older residents who are particularly at risk for the mosquito-borne disease need to take serious precautions to avoid the West Nile Virus.

“Those symptoms include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, and paralysis,” she said.

Kretzer says people should remember to drain any standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, cover skin with clothing or repellent, as well as cover screens and doors. Last week, Bay county health officials confirmed a case of the West Nile virus. Two more were discovered in July.

