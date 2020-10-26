-
With the 2020 election months away, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is touting his health care record as a key reason voters should grant…
The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping health insurance bill that could protect hundreds of thousands of Floridians with pre-existing conditions…
There’s a health-insurance “train” in the making in the Florida Senate. The Senate on Wednesday agreed to tee up for passage a bill that, as initially…
On the eve of mid-term elections where health care is a top issue with voters, a board led by Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier sidestepped…
Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has started, and people might notice their premiums going up. That’s because of two…
Health care is a top issue for voters heading into the midterm elections. The arguments on each side have gotten heated, particularly over pre-existing conditions and government-run care.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is launching a new statewide television ad meant to blunt criticism over the Republican governor's health care record.In the ad…
More than the economy, immigration and gun reform, health care is the number one issue for Republicans and Democrats heading to the polls in Florida this…
Senator Bill Nelson called renewed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act quote “irresponsible.” Nelson was speaking at an addiction treatment center…