Curaleaf Opens Jacksonville’s First Westside Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Curaleaf opened its first Jacksonville-area medical marijuana dispensary on the city’s Westside on Tuesday.

Curaleaf is offering Florida patients statewide delivery and its new dispensary will provide same-day or next-day delivery service to the following counties: St. John’s, Clay, Bradford, Union, Baker, Nassau and Putnam.

The dispensary is Curaleaf’s ninth in Florida.

“As the first medical marijuana company in Florida to earn Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level II certification, Curaleaf is thrilled to be able to now offer statewide delivery service of its superior quality and safe products to patients who are seeking this life-changing treatment throughout the state of Florida,” said Lindsay Jones, President of Curaleaf Florida. “We want the communities we serve to know that as Curaleaf expands its footprint across Florida, our company remains focused on safety, exceptional quality, accessibility, educational resources and superior customer service.”

The new dispensary, located at 6361 103rd St. offers medical marijuana products, private consultation rooms and educational resources on cannabinoid therapies in its community meeting room. “We do a lot of educational events,” said Michelle Terrell, Director of Marketing and Communications for Curaleaf Florida. “We hold “Marijuana 101” where we teach them about the product. There are physician open houses where we also teach our physicians how to incorporate it into their practice.”

“Our patients were requesting that we come this way,” said Terrell. “We did a lot of deliveries up through Jacksonville. The more deliveries we made, the more inquiries we would get from patients asking when we were going to open. So it was just a natural progression for us, as well as the number of patients that are in the area and the writing physicians.”

Officials said Curaleaf typically employs 12 to 14 people at each dispensary and they hire delivery drivers. The company also has discount programs for senior citizens, pediatric patients, military veterans and government financial assistance patients.

The grand opening event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and a ribbon cutting ceremony is being held at 5 p.m. at the new site. “In celebration of our dispensary opening today we run a BOGO 50, which is buy any THC product and get the second one for 50 percent off,” Terrell said.

For those concerned with personal safety, Terrell says Curaleaf runs 24/7 security at all their dispensaries. “We have taken every measure that we can to make sure that our employees and our patients are safe.” Terrell said that anyone who is uncomfortable going to the dispensary can take advantage of Curaleaf’s delivery service.

Curaleaf is offering all Florida patients free delivery through September 1.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.