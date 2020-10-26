-
More than 1.82 million ounces of smokable medical marijuana were ordered for 128,040 patients over a six-month period, a new state report shows. That...
Florida’s law requiring pot operators to grow, process and distribute cannabis and related products created an “oligopoly” and runs afoul of a...
The Florida House this week went to an appeals court to try to intervene in a potentially high-stakes case about regulations for the state’s…
Siding with Florida’s largest cannabis operator, a circuit judge for the second time struck down a law capping the number of dispensaries medical…
Curaleaf opened its first Jacksonville-area medical marijuana dispensary on the city’s Westside on Tuesday.
One of Florida's largest medical marijuana treatment centers says it's resumed processing cannabis after meeting a food-safety inspection…
Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana business, is asking a Tallahassee judge to strike down a state law that limits the number of dispensaries…
Florida cities and counties are in a dilemma about pot.State lawmakers approved regulations in June that left city and county officials with a Hobson's…
Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana has issued two new cannabis licenses under the terms of a measure passed in this June’s special session. Jim Eaton...
The Tampa City Council Thursday took the first of two votes on a proposed ordinance regulating the sale of medical marijuana inside city limits.