The Community Foundation Of Broward Is Funding A New Round Of Grants To Fight Local Poverty

Over the past two years, The Community Foundation of Broward has awarded 16 grants totaling $800,000 to local nonprofits to bring relief to residents who are struggling financially.

Now the foundation is accepting a new round of applications to fund programs that promote economic independence.

Nearly 300,000 households in the county are either living below the poverty line or are considered at-risk because they don't have savings, according to a report out earlier this year by The United Way of Broward. The yearly report looks at residents in Broward who are employed but unable to afford health care, housing, food, and other day-to-day needs.

Kirk Englehardt, the vice president of marketing and communications at the foundation, said the problem stems mostly from high housing costs.

"Housing is really a driver for this issue,” he said.

More than 50 percent of workers in the county earn less than $15 an hour. So, he said, "To afford the average apartment in Broward, you've got to work 97 hours a week."

Non-profit organizations that serve the county are eligible to apply.

“We want projects that target the heads of households, giving them access to higher education, ways that they can advance their careers,” Englehart said.

The foundation is accepting applications for the grants through Sept.13. Multiple grants worth $100,000 will be awarded in November.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .