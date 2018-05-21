Poor People's Campaign Revival Addresses Poverty

Credit Ryan Dailey / WFSUNews Hiba Rahim, with the Council of American Islamic Relations, speaks during The Poor People's Campaign's National Call For Moral Revival in Florida's Capital May 21, 2018.

A reboot of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Poor People’s Campaign, which sought to unite those of all races who live in poverty, had a presence in Florida’s Capitol Monday.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is a coordinated effort happening in state capitals across the Nation, and most notably with a march on Washington, D.C.

Hiba Rahim, with the Council of American Islamic Relations, spoke of groups she says have been oppressed as they immigrated to America.

"Muslims are the new target of Islamophobia. But minority communities before them, from Native Americans to Jewish Americans, to Irish Catholics, to Vietnamese. From then until now, the black communities have always suffered from the racism," Rahim said.

The Campaign is billed as a 40-day period of action, each week having a designated theme focused on bringing awareness to groups disproportionately suffering poverty.

