More Than 1,000 Clay County Families Will Be Fed In ‘Farm Share Food Giveaway’

The Children’s Home Society of Florida has announced it is hosting a “Farm Share Food Giveaway” event at Wilkinson Jr. High School in Middleburg on Thursday, Aug. 9, which is expected to help feed more than 1,000 Clay County families with fresh produce and groceries.

The event will run from 6:00 - 7:30 PM, or until the food runs out, on Thursday, August 9. Wilkinson Junior High School is located at 5025 County Rd. 218 West in Middleburg.

Officials agreed to hold the event at WJHS because the school recently implemented what’s known as an Innovative Community Partnership School model, which focuses on removing barriers to learning, such as hunger. According to Summer Burrell, Community Partnership School Director for the Children’s Home Society of FL, Wilkinson is in a great central location that can serve as a hub for the community: “Everything the community needs and our students need we bring to the school, on the campus, so that accessibility is just so much easier.”

Junior and high school students will be volunteering at the “Farm Share Food Giveaway” event, where they’ll be joined by Clay County Sheriff’s deputies. Community partners from the Church of Latter-day Saints and Dollar General will also be on site to help promote leadership and collaboration.

The Children’s Home Society of Florida works with local partners such as the Clay County School District, St. Johns River State College, and Baptist Health/Wolfson Children’s Hospital to help parents build and maintain healthy opportunities for their families and communities.

Founded in 1902, it is the oldest and largest statewide organization committed to helping children and families.

Each year, the organization gives aid to more than 50,000 children and family members throughout Florida.

