Federal unemployment money has been cut off for nearly two months. Congress hasn't worked out a deal to send more help, and the fight over a Supreme Court nominee could make that harder.
School meals are the only meals some children get in a day. But during the pandemic, school feeding programs have been reaching fewer and fewer families.
Humanitarian group CARE says the number of people undernourished or chronically hungry around the globe will rise from 690 million to 820 million because of the pandemic.
Feeding Tampa Bay has more than doubled the number of meals it is providing.
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, tens of thousands of Florida residents face the end of temporary unemployment benefits they...
The U.N. says it's too early to determine the full impact of coronavirus lockdowns and other measures. But it says the virus could cause between 83 million and 132 million people to go hungry.
"Before the coronavirus, we thought somewhere around a million people were food insecure and needed food," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Now, 1 in 4 New Yorkers may be going hungry.
The parent company of Jacksonville-based Florida Blue is asking for ideas on how to end hunger.
The Children’s Home Society of Florida has announced it is hosting a “Farm Share Food Giveaway” event at Wilkinson Jr. High School in Middleburg on...
More hungry families in Jacksonville will get the food they need thanks to Feeding Northeast Florida and a $30,000 grant from United Healthcare.