As empty shelves become a more familiar sight during the COVID-19 outbreak, and more people are out of work due to social distancing, the Harry Chapin...
According to Feeding Tampa Bay , over 700,000 people in the region are food insecure, which means they don’t have access to affordable, nutritious food....
Food insecurity is a problem for many in the Tampa Bay area all year long. While many see Thanksgiving and the holidays as a time to help others,...
Some 14 million U.S. households are struggling to get enough to eat — a return to pre-recession levels. The USDA data comes as the Trump administration proposes tightening eligibility for food aid.
A North Florida Congressman is pushing legislation to tackle the food insecurity he says more than 30% of U.S. college students face.
The parent company of Jacksonville-based Florida Blue is asking for ideas on how to end hunger.
This holiday season, thousands of families in South Florida will go hungry. According to the non-profit Feeding South Florida , more than 700,000...
Second Harvest of the Big Bend had what could be a record month in food distribution for the nonprofit during November. The food bank circulated more...
Despite a strong economy, about 40 percent of American families struggled to meet at least one of their basic needs last year, including paying for food,…
The Children’s Home Society of Florida has announced it is hosting a “Farm Share Food Giveaway” event at Wilkinson Jr. High School in Middleburg on...