Pinellas County Offers Free Back To School Dental Care

The Pinellas County Department of Health is helping students start the new school year with a smile thanks to their no cost dental clinic.

The free service will be held Saturday at the Pinellas Park Center located at 6350 76th Ave. N.

Public Information Director Maggie Hall said students ages four to 18 can receive x-ray screenings and exams.

“Public health includes dental health and so that's why we make this available,” said Hall. “Our staff at the Pinellas Park Center will come in that Saturday to provide the services to make it more convenient for parents who work.”

The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and services are provided on a first come, first serve basis. Students must be accompanied by parents to receive dental care.

Hall said parents can also make appointments for additional services that cannot be done that day.

For more information, visit .

