The Florida Dental Association Foundation Will Provide Free Dental Care in Lee County

WGCU | By Rachel Iacovone
Mike KiniryJulie Glenn
Published March 6, 2018 at 12:55 PM EST
image.jpg
Credit Florida Dental Association Foundation

The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its fourth Florida Mission of Mercy event on March 9-10 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers. During the event dentists will provide an estimated 2,000 people with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease — all at no cost to the patients.

Dental care will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no pre-registration necessary. Services provided will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry and limited root canal therapy. We're joined by Dr. Phillip Kraver, one of the dentists providing care at this weekend's events, to learn more. The 2018 FLA-MOM event is still in need of volunteers, including licensed dental and medical professionals, EMTs, and general community volunteers to serve as patient escorts or translators, assist with registration, help set-up and break-down the event space, etc. The event is held in a different location each year. Previous FLA-MOM events held in Tampa, Jacksonville and Pensacola provided a total of more than 6,200 patients with donated dental care valued at more than $5.5 million.

