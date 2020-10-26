-
Dental hygienist Jennifer Geiselhofer often cleans the teeth of senior patients who can’t easily get to a dentist’s office. But until recently, if she…
Florida residents may be due for a dental cleaning since dentists were closed for months during quarantine — but these appointments may come with extra…
Most preventive medical care that can't be handled via telehealth has taken a back seat in recent months, but that's starting to change. Here's what to ask when you schedule an in-person appointment.
Some Florida dentists, hygienists, students and advocates are promoting a legislative proposal to create a new tier of providers who could offer routine...
Lawmakers are being asked to consider two competing proposals surrounding access to dental care. One would allow mid-level practitioners to be licensed,...
Using Medicaid payment data from towns in Alaska that have rejected fluoride in recent years, a new study supports dentists' claims that teeth get worse when the water supply is not fluoridated.
The Pinellas County Department of Health is helping students start the new school year with a smile thanks to their no cost dental clinic.
The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its fourth Florida Mission of Mercy event on March 9-10 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers....
Dentists graduate with a lot of student loan debt. That means it's hard for them to set up in rural areas where people might not have much money -- or...
A statewide assessment of dental health needs found nearly a third of older adults in Florida aren't getting the early dental care they need. That lack...